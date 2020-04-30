Tom Hanks Donates Plasma To Help Find A Vaccine

In early March both Tom and his wife Rita contracted coronavirus while they were in Australia. Once recovered Tom said that he would donate plasma to help researchers find a vaccine for the virus.

And on Wednesday, he took to social media to illustrate he had done just that, posting photos of his blood and plasma.

“Here’s last week’s bag of plasma. Such a bag!” he wrote. “After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx.”

Hanks said he and Wilson learned after living through coronavirus that they had its antibodies “A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do?

And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies,” said Hanks, who was in Australia working on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic.