Tom Hanks Sent A Typewriter To A Bullied Australian Boy Named Corona
Tom channeling his Mr. Rogers!
He’s an eight year boy from the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australian. His name is Corona De Vries and he wrote to Tom Hanks while Tom was in quarantine down under with his wife Rita who both had contracted the virus.
He wrote to Hanks saying, “I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus, are you ok?”
His letter went on to explain that his name is Corona but kids at school were calling him coronavirus, which made him feel “sad and angry.”
Tom replied to the boy writing a letter back on a corona typewriter saying;
“Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!” Hanks replied in a letter typed on a Corona typewriter which he had taken to the Gold Coast. “You know, you are the only person I’ve ever known to have the name Corona — like the ring around the sun, a crown.”
Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx
Hanks sent the corona typewriter to the boy and asked him to write back on it. He ended the letter saying, “P.S. You got a friend in ME!”
