Tom Hanks Sent A Typewriter To A Bullied Australian Boy Named Corona

He’s an eight year boy from the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australian. His name is Corona De Vries and he wrote to Tom Hanks while Tom was in quarantine down under with his wife Rita who both had contracted the virus.

He wrote to Hanks saying, “I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus, are you ok?”

His letter went on to explain that his name is Corona but kids at school were calling him coronavirus, which made him feel “sad and angry.”

Tom replied to the boy writing a letter back on a corona typewriter saying;

“Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!” Hanks replied in a letter typed on a Corona typewriter which he had taken to the Gold Coast. “You know, you are the only person I’ve ever known to have the name Corona — like the ring around the sun, a crown.”

Hanks sent the corona typewriter to the boy and asked him to write back on it. He ended the letter saying, “P.S. You got a friend in ME!”