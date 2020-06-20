Tom Petty’s Family Says, “No Way” To Trump Campaign Using His Music!

Saturday night Trump held a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma! He marched into the stadium to Tom Petty’s “Won’t Back Down.”

Petty’s family members have now released a statement denouncing President Trump’s use of the rock legend’s hit song.

The statement by Petty’s family reads;

“Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man and for everyone,” adding: “We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn’t stand for this.”

“Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate,” said the tweet signed by Petty’s widow Dana, ex-wife Jane, and his daughters Adria and Annakim. “Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind.”

Tom Petty passed about in 2017.

The family has issued a cease and desist notice to the Trump Campaign. Petty’s family is just the latest in a string of similar orders issues by other artists including R.E.M., Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Neil Young, Guns N’ Roses, and The Rolling Stones.