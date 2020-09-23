Listen Live

Tommy DeVito, One Of The Original Members of Four Seasons Has Died

He was 92 and reportedly died of complications from COVID-19

By Dirt/Divas

The story of the Four Seasons was told for years through the Tony Award-winning Broadway show “Jersey Boys.” DeVito died Monday night in Las Vegas. He was 92 and had been hospitalized with COVID-19 complications.

Frankie Valli, another original member released a statement on social media, saying,

 

“It is with great sadness that we report that Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the Four Seasons, has passed. We send our love to his family during this most difficult time. He will be missed by all who loved him.”

The Four Seasons released some the most iconic music to date. They had three No. 1 hits in a row in 1962-63 with “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.” The Four Seasons returned to the top of the chart with 1964’s “Rag Doll.”

Related posts

New Shows On TV This Week!

Emmy Ratings Reach An All Time Low!

BTS Will Be Featured In Fortnite This Week!