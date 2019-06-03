Tony Soprano’s House Is Up For Sale In Jersey!

At some point during the Soprano’s run, we all wanted to at least have dinner in Tony’s house!



The owners, Patti and Victor Recchia listed the North Caldwell, New Jersey home for a “starting price” of $3.4-million. According to Zillow- the house is priced high for the area but given its famous past- someone may scoop it!

The 1.5-acre property comes with a four-bedroom house, two garages and a detached guesthouse.