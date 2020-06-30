Listen Live

Top Baby Names Of 2020!

We are halfway through 2020.  We've had a lot happen already.  

By Kool Parents

People are still having babies and naming them some crazy names.  A website called The Bump analyzed the names that were most popular on its own platform so far in 2020 and compiled them into a list.

 

The name Corona is the 100th most popular name for girls in 2020 according to The Bump.  Other unconventional names include Arlo, Thea, Dior, Saoirse, Yara, Urban, Atlas, Ezra, Axel, Remington, Cairo, Sawyer…

The top ten for girls was:

  1. Mila
  2. Aaliyah
  3. Aurora
  4. Aria
  5. Amelia
  6. Eliana
  7. Nova
  8. Kayden
  9. Molly
  10. Ivy

 

The top ten for boys was:

 

  1. Braxton:
  2. Zion
  3. Hunter
  4. Kai
  5. Urban
  6. Logan
  7. Elliot
  8. Liam
  9. Lucas
  10. River

