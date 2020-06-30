Top Baby Names Of 2020!

People are still having babies and naming them some crazy names. A website called The Bump analyzed the names that were most popular on its own platform so far in 2020 and compiled them into a list.

The name Corona is the 100th most popular name for girls in 2020 according to The Bump. Other unconventional names include Arlo, Thea, Dior, Saoirse, Yara, Urban, Atlas, Ezra, Axel, Remington, Cairo, Sawyer…

The top ten for girls was:

Mila Aaliyah Aurora Aria Amelia Eliana Nova Kayden Molly Ivy

The top ten for boys was: