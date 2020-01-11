Top Chef Licious 2020

Top Chef Licious is quickly becoming one of the most exciting events of the year. Bring your friends to Liberty North on January 11th and enjoy watching 10 local chefs, from 10 local restaurants – go head to head for the title of Farris Team Top Chef of Barrie 2020. The best part – you get to eat all of their delicious creations and decide the winner!

New this year there are 2 Sessions to choose from!

Click here to get your tickets before they sell out. Your ticket includes food, door prizes and sparkling wine. They make for great stocking suffers for that foodie on your list!

The Evening:

First Seating: 4:30pm – 6:30pm

Second Seating: 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Marche Style Stations for Food

Dress to Impress!