Top Dog Names Of 2020

When it comes to the top dog names this year, Luna, Charlie, and Bella top the list. Trupanion, which a medical insurance company for pets, released its list of top names ahead of National Dog Day.

Some other dog names on the list are Bailey, Cooper, Daisy, Lucy, Milo, Max, and Coco.

Trupanion combed through its database of nearly 530,000 insured pets and compiled the top 10 dog names for 2020. Some popular names remain at the top of the list, while some new names (Coco and Milo) have found their way into the hearts of pet owners and on to the top 10 list.

So, without further ado…

Top 10 dog names for 2020.

1. Luna

2. Charlie

3. Bella

4. Bailey

5. Cooper

6. Daisy

7. Lucy

8. Milo

9. Max

10. Coco