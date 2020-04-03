Top Gun Sequel Moves It’s Release Date To December

Everyone was waiting for the much anticipate movie sequel to Top Gun that was originally scheduled to open world wide June 24th.

Paramount Pictures said Thursday, due to the disruption in the movie industry caused by COVID-19, the film will now open at Christmas.

Tom Cruise stars again as “Maverick” the character that launched is career more than 30 years ago.

The movie will now open on December 23rd. This movie is added to the list of a number of films that have delayed their openings due to the pandemic.

The new James Bond film Never Say Die and Disney’s Mulan,” have also been rescheduled. Paramount has also pushed back the released of The SpongeBob Movie that was scheduled to open next month to July 31st.

Wonder Woman 1984 from Warner Bros has also been rescheduled from June to Aug. 14.