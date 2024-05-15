Toronto Is Getting A Massive ‘Taylgate” Event When Taylor Comes To the City!
It's a different kind of T-Swift experience!
If you didn’t get tickets to see Swift in Toronto, you can still enjoy one of the two sold weekends in the six without going to the concert!
Swifties without a ticket to one of Taylor Swift’s six sold-out shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre this November will be able to celebrate their favourite pop star at a new “fan experience” to be held next door at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, reports the Toronto Sun.
Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24 will operate from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. during Swift’s two-weekend run when her Eras Tour touches down in the city on Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23. Organizers say the event is the “perfect opportunity for fans, friends, parents, and partners of all ages to gather in style” when Swift is in town.
The event will feature a massive friendship bracelet-building and exchange area, live DJ sets, interactive dances, and sing-along spaces.
Tickets for all six dates are on sale for $55 at torontosversion.com.