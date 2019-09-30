Toronto Poutinerie Offering Unicorn Poutine
The kids are gonna freak!
The Enchanted Poutinerie on Wilson Ave. in North York is receiving lots of attention for its colourful ‘Unicorn Poutine.’
The description of the menu shows…
Nothing mythical about this unicorn, it’s not a typical look for a poutine but I know my kids would order it!
THE UNICORN 🦄: When people think of unicorns they think of a special, mythical creatures that symbolize magic, miracles and enchantment. Our Unicorn Poutine is the perfect way to add all of that goodness into your life! Our fresh Rainbow Quebec Curds and Multi-Colour Gravy (on top of our delicious fresh fries) will send your tastebuds into a magical place, making you believe that miracles can happen. As for enchantment, @enchanted.poutinerie is the only place you can find a poutine that will leave you in a place of wonder after you're done.