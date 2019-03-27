Toronto Residents Once Planted a Tomato Garden in Pot Holes

Pot hole season is responsible for spilling coffees all over Ontario right now.

A man in Stellarton, Nova Scotia was warned by RCMP after he shoveled his own gravel into local highway pot holes. The do-it-yourself pot hole repair practice is very much unsafe and City crews would encourage us to reach out to them to report locations of these giant craters.

However, after the City of Toronto continued to ignore pleas from one neighbourhood’s residents they took pot hole repairs to a whole new level. They used it for good to provide fresh tomatoes for locals.