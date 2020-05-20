Toronto Zoo Drive-Thru Safari Opens This Weekend

The Toronto Zoo will open its gates starting Saturday for an experience where you don’t even get out of your vehicle for.

Take a drive on the wild side!

Looking to get out of the house for a safe adventure? Now you can with our NEW Toronto Zoo Scenic Safari. Take a tour around the Zoo from the comfort of your own car with your very own Zoo Keeper commentary to learn about animals as you pass through the variety of Zoogeographic areas!

You’ll see the Zoo from a whole new perspective as you drive on staff-only roads, through the Zoo site, and even through the lion cave! Keep your eyes peeled at every turn, like you are on a real-life African safari – only this time, it’s with a variety of animals from around the world!

What you need to know: