Toronto’s Roberta Battaglia is Heading to the AGT Semi-Finals

Back in March as Season 15 of AGT was getting started with audition performances, a 10 year-old Canadian singer caught everybody’s attention. Roberta Battaglia’s stunning performance prompted the push of a Golden Buzzer!

Fast forward to this week. Roberta’s Golden Buzzer performance earned her a reserved spot in the Quarter-Finals, playing in front of Kelly Clarkson and an audience of millions!!

Roberta Battaglia’s powerful version of Lauren Daigle’s, “You Say” even caught the attention of the singer herself.

WOW girl you crushed it!! 🧡 https://t.co/160OFTLrZd — Lauren Daigle (@Lauren_Daigle) August 12, 2020

It was a performance that even Kelly Clarkson couldn’t stop raving about and now we’re proud to say Roberta has punched her ticket to advance to the AGT Semi-Finals!