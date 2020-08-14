Listen Live

Toronto’s Roberta Battaglia is Heading to the AGT Semi-Finals

Kelly Clarkson was blown away

By Darryl on the Drive

Back in March as Season 15 of AGT was getting started with audition performances, a 10 year-old Canadian singer caught everybody’s attention. Roberta Battaglia’s stunning performance prompted the push of a Golden Buzzer!

Fast forward to this week. Roberta’s Golden Buzzer performance earned her a reserved spot in the Quarter-Finals, playing in front of Kelly Clarkson and an audience of millions!!

Roberta Battaglia’s powerful version of Lauren Daigle’s, “You Say” even caught the attention of the singer herself.

It was a performance that even Kelly Clarkson couldn’t stop raving about and now we’re proud to say Roberta has punched her ticket to advance to the AGT Semi-Finals!

