Toronto’s Roberta Battaglia Stunned Last Night at AGT Semi-Finals

Singing P!ink's, "What About Us"

Canadians are fully behind Roberta Battaglia and her journey through America’s Got Talent has been absolutely impressive.

Last night 11 acts performed live during the AGT Semi-Finals, but Roberta at 11 years-old was by far the youngest.

Watch her perform, “What About Us” by P!nk.

Roberta Battaglia’s journey took her through the Quarter-Finals just 2 weeks ago with this performance that brought judges, including Kelly Clarkson to their feet.

The dream started with the press of a Golden Buzzer, an instant ticket to the Quarter-Finals that was so well deserved.

