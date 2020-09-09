Toronto’s Roberta Battaglia Stunned Last Night at AGT Semi-Finals

Canadians are fully behind Roberta Battaglia and her journey through America’s Got Talent has been absolutely impressive.

Last night 11 acts performed live during the AGT Semi-Finals, but Roberta at 11 years-old was by far the youngest.

Watch her perform, “What About Us” by P!nk.

Roberta Battaglia’s journey took her through the Quarter-Finals just 2 weeks ago with this performance that brought judges, including Kelly Clarkson to their feet.

The dream started with the press of a Golden Buzzer, an instant ticket to the Quarter-Finals that was so well deserved.