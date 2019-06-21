Toy Story 4 Is Out This Weekend!

It’s going to be a big weekend at the box office as the much anticipated Toy Story 4 opens. Rotten Tomatoes is giving it 98% which is amazing considering that fourquels are pretty hard to pull off. A perfect example is Men in Black: International- which hasn’t done well since it was release last week.

We first fell in love with Buzz and Sheriff Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen) in 1995 and each movie has been more successful than the last.

According to Toronto Sun reporter Mark Daniell,

It’s an emotionally rewarding film that joyfully reintroduces old friends alongside a new roster of engaging characters, including a nice nod to Canada with Duke Caboom, a stuntman action figure voiced by Toronto-raised Keanu Reeves; the existentially angst-ridden Forky (Veep’s Tony Hale); a couple of tough-talking plushies (Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key) and Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks), an unloved doll with a nefarious agenda.

Some are suggesting that this may be the last, and that you should bring some tissues!