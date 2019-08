Toy Story 4 is now in the same category as Aladdin, The Lion King, Caption Marvel and Avengers: Endgame!

This achievement makes Disney the first studio to land 5 $1-billion projects within a single year!

Toy Story 4 features the voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, and debuted with $238 million globally, beating The Incredibles 2’s $235.8 million launch in 2018.