Listen Live

Toys R Us Canada Introduces Tim Hortons Collectible Barbie Dolls!

Get it before it's gone!

By Kool Mornings

A new Barbie doll has just been released and it’s pretty much the most Canadian thing you’ll ever see.

 

There is now a limited edition Tim Hortons Barbie Doll and it retails for about $30!  You can buy at Toys R Us!

 

 

This new version of Barbie is meant to inspire young girls and show them that they can be anything they want to be, including a hockey player.

However, this isn’t the first time Barbie has taken on a Canadian theme. Besides playing hockey, there is also a Canadian Mountie Barbie, a Hudson’s Bay Barbie, and a Tessa Virtue Barbie.

 

Related posts

National Mail Order Catalogue Day!

New Study Says That Snoozing Helps You Remember Stuff When You’re Old

HOW DOES YOUR PERSONAL HYGIENE COMPARE TO THE AVERAGE PERSON’S?