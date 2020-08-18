Toys R Us Canada Introduces Tim Hortons Collectible Barbie Dolls!
Get it before it's gone!
A new Barbie doll has just been released and it’s pretty much the most Canadian thing you’ll ever see.
There is now a limited edition Tim Hortons Barbie Doll and it retails for about $30! You can buy at Toys R Us!
Introducing the @TimHortons Collectible Barbie doll! Don’t miss your chance to grab this doll before she’s gone! https://t.co/SgUFh6thh0 #Barbie #TimHortons #Collectible #BarbieDoll #Hockey pic.twitter.com/kNlaNGLn5G
— ToysRUs Canada (@toysruscanada) August 14, 2020
This new version of Barbie is meant to inspire young girls and show them that they can be anything they want to be, including a hockey player.
However, this isn’t the first time Barbie has taken on a Canadian theme. Besides playing hockey, there is also a Canadian Mountie Barbie, a Hudson’s Bay Barbie, and a Tessa Virtue Barbie.
A couple of things I found at @toysruscanada last night.
Tim Hortons Hockey and a Tessa Virtue Barbie. Both items are very Canadian, and will likely be collectors items soon. I wonder if my Daughter would like the Hockey Player Barbie?@TimHortons @tessavirtue @Barbie pic.twitter.com/VnTSdUjzGp
— 🇨🇦Social Beasting (@CybertronBeast) August 14, 2020