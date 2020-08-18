Toys R Us Canada Introduces Tim Hortons Collectible Barbie Dolls!

A new Barbie doll has just been released and it’s pretty much the most Canadian thing you’ll ever see.

There is now a limited edition Tim Hortons Barbie Doll and it retails for about $30! You can buy at Toys R Us!

This new version of Barbie is meant to inspire young girls and show them that they can be anything they want to be, including a hockey player.

However, this isn’t the first time Barbie has taken on a Canadian theme. Besides playing hockey, there is also a Canadian Mountie Barbie, a Hudson’s Bay Barbie, and a Tessa Virtue Barbie.