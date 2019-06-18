Tracy Morgan Cracks Jokes About His $2 Million Dollar Bugatti Fender Bender

Tracy Morgan cracked jokes about his fender bender last week involving his $2 million Bugatti during a four-night stand in New York!

“I only had the car for two minutes!” Morgan said. “The dealer was still waving goodbye to me from the lot! I hadn’t even turned the radio on yet!”

He went on to tell the crowd that he had called his wife to tell her what had happen, and she said “How much are we getting.”

She was referring to Tracy’s near-fatal 2014 crash in which he received a large settlement.

“It could have been worse. I could have been hit by a Bob’s Discount Furniture truck!” he cracked.