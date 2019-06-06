Tracy Morgan Gets New Car And Crashes It

Tracy Morgan Crashes Bugatti 15 Minutes after Leaving the Dealership! He wasn’t laughing when an SUV hit his 2012 Bugatti Veyron Tuesday afternoon!

Sources say that Morgan paid about $2 million for the car and it literally was so new to him, it still had the dealership plates on when he was side swiped!

Tracy, who was badly injured in a fatal car crash in New Jersey almost five years ago to the day, was not hurt.