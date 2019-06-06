Tracy Morgan Gets New Car And Crashes It
This was not laughing matter!
Tracy Morgan Crashes Bugatti 15 Minutes after Leaving the Dealership! He wasn’t laughing when an SUV hit his 2012 Bugatti Veyron Tuesday afternoon!
View this post on Instagram
Looks like Tracy Morgan just picked up this 2.5 million dollar Bugatti from the dealer and already involved in a car accident. That’s going to be an expensive fender bender for the Honda driver. I’m just going to continue home on my citibike. I think Tracy Morgan should ride start taking the subway #bugatti #honda #jerseydrivers #subway #fenderbender #hellskitchen #oops #rightturn #heidisworld #bugattichiron #tracymorgan #streetsofnyc #newyorkcity
Sources say that Morgan paid about $2 million for the car and it literally was so new to him, it still had the dealership plates on when he was side swiped!
Tracy, who was badly injured in a fatal car crash in New Jersey almost five years ago to the day, was not hurt.