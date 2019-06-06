Listen Live

Tracy Morgan Gets New Car And Crashes It

This was not laughing matter!

By Dirt/Divas

Tracy Morgan Crashes Bugatti 15 Minutes after Leaving the Dealership!  He wasn’t laughing when an SUV hit his 2012 Bugatti Veyron Tuesday afternoon!

Sources say that Morgan paid about $2 million for the car and it literally was so new to him, it still had the dealership plates on when he was side swiped!

Tracy, who was badly injured in a fatal car crash in New Jersey almost five years ago to the day, was not hurt.

