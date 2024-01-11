Travis Kelce Lookalike For Hire For your 2024 Super Bowl Watch Party

A lookalike is guaranteed to be 6’6″ and will take pictures with fans and guests! Oh My!

Calling all Chiefs fans! With the 2024 Super Bowl coming up fast, a company is allowing football fans to book a special guest appearance for your watch party.

BetUS, an online sports book, has launched a new service for Super Bowl LVIII that allows fans of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to hire a lookalike to visit their party.

For a fee of $1,500, fans of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend can get a visit from a 6’6″ Kelce lookalike.

The company announced a partnership with the “gorgeous giant” ahead of the NFL playoffs, which are set to begin on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Kelce lookalikes, who would not be identified by BetUS, can be booked to come to your watch party, take pictures with attendees and answer any football or Super Bowl-related questions — guaranteeing to make the party unforgettable. Oh, and the lookalike will also dance the night away in true Kelce fashion, according to BetUS.