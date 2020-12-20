‘Treat You Better’ Officially Hits 2 Billion Views On YouTube!

Shawn has officially joined the billionaires club with his music video of ‘Treat you Better.’

Treat You Better’ joins a list that includes less than 50 music videos to reach this amazing milestone.

The record, which was co-written by Shawn, Teddy Geiger, and Scott Harris, was released in 2016 and is off of Shawn’s ‘Illuminate album.’

Shawn continues to ride the top of the charts with his new album, Wonder, reaching number one on the Billboard 200.

Shawn has become the youngest male artist to top the chart with a total of four (regular) studio albums.

The only other artists whose albums reached number one before their 23rd birthdays include Miley Cyrus (16 years), Justin Bieber (18 years), Britney Spears (22 years), and Elvis Presley (22 years).