TRENDING: Snake Bites Man in the Face at Front Door

Clearly you just never know what might be found on a doorbell security camera.

A man in Lawton, Oklahoma arrived to visit a friend on Sunday likely had instant regrets about the day’s plan when a snake jumped out from the porch light to bite him in the head.

Just as the man opened the screen door, you’ll see the snake appear and bite him just above the eye.

I’m sure a mic of panic and shock set in right away. If you listen to the audio you can hear the man yelling, “Quick, take me the hospital, take me to the hospital!”