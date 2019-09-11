Listen Live

TRENDING: #ThingsTodaysKidsCantDo

Go to Blockbuster on a Friday

By Darryl on the Drive

The internet has different topics that catch fire daily and this hashtag has received immediate response.

#ThingsTodaysKidsCantDo:

My best friend growing up made a beautiful ash tray for his Dad. It’s in their basement to this day.

Typically at the Cottage in Haliburton when we were driving to a nearby beach. I always thought it was the greatest.

You quickly learned never to go on a Monday because everybody else wanted their photos from the weekend ready too.

We used to wait all week for Saturday morning.

The worst was when the previous person didn’t “be kind and rewind.”

Seeing a common theme today, nobody has to wait for anything.

This is definitely the mic dropper.

