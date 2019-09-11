TRENDING: #ThingsTodaysKidsCantDo
Go to Blockbuster on a Friday
The internet has different topics that catch fire daily and this hashtag has received immediate response.
#ThingsTodaysKidsCantDo:
Go To Blockbuster ❤️ #ThingsTodaysKidsCantDo pic.twitter.com/tRZ89rfSqc
— Justinnn 🇨🇦💋 (@fivefortweeting) September 11, 2019
My best friend growing up made a beautiful ash tray for his Dad. It’s in their basement to this day.
#ThingsTodaysKidsCantDo
Make your parents an ashtray in art class.
— 🌸 Diane 🌸🐾 (@kitawny24) September 11, 2019
Typically at the Cottage in Haliburton when we were driving to a nearby beach. I always thought it was the greatest.
Ride in the back of a truck #ThingsTodaysKidsCantDo pic.twitter.com/WVQPdlKJu6
— Michael 🏡 (@Sckswithsandals) September 11, 2019
You quickly learned never to go on a Monday because everybody else wanted their photos from the weekend ready too.
#ThingsTodaysKidsCantDo
Having to wait for photos to be developed! pic.twitter.com/sFCvnvLUTB
— Lisa Champney (@ChampneyLisa) September 11, 2019
We used to wait all week for Saturday morning.
#ThingsTodaysKidsCantDo enjoy Saturday Morning cartoons and cereal. pic.twitter.com/2RGoXoHwSf
— Paul Boxshall (@Superbokka) September 11, 2019
The worst was when the previous person didn’t “be kind and rewind.”
#ThingsTodaysKidsCantDo
Rewind a video tape
— Sammy is here 520 (@520Sammy) September 11, 2019
Seeing a common theme today, nobody has to wait for anything.
#ThingsTodaysKidsCantDo
Having to wait at home for phone calls. pic.twitter.com/MByZb900PP
— Lisa Champney (@ChampneyLisa) September 11, 2019
This is definitely the mic dropper.
Complain about not being able to do a school report because the Encylopedia is being used by someone else
— Jeff Dwoskin – Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) September 11, 2019