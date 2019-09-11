TRENDING: #ThingsTodaysKidsCantDo

The internet has different topics that catch fire daily and this hashtag has received immediate response.

My best friend growing up made a beautiful ash tray for his Dad. It’s in their basement to this day.

Make your parents an ashtray in art class. — 🌸 Diane 🌸🐾 (@kitawny24) September 11, 2019

Typically at the Cottage in Haliburton when we were driving to a nearby beach. I always thought it was the greatest.

Ride in the back of a truck #ThingsTodaysKidsCantDo pic.twitter.com/WVQPdlKJu6 — Michael 🏡 (@Sckswithsandals) September 11, 2019

You quickly learned never to go on a Monday because everybody else wanted their photos from the weekend ready too.

Having to wait for photos to be developed! pic.twitter.com/sFCvnvLUTB — Lisa Champney (@ChampneyLisa) September 11, 2019

We used to wait all week for Saturday morning.

The worst was when the previous person didn’t “be kind and rewind.”

Rewind a video tape — Sammy is here 520 (@520Sammy) September 11, 2019

Seeing a common theme today, nobody has to wait for anything.

Having to wait at home for phone calls. pic.twitter.com/MByZb900PP — Lisa Champney (@ChampneyLisa) September 11, 2019

This is definitely the mic dropper.