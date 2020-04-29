Listen Live

‘Trolls World Tour’ Earns Nearly $100 Million In Digital Rentals!

This could change how movies are released moving forward

By Dirt/Divas

Universal Pictures released “Trolls World Tour” directly to video-streaming services during the lockdown due to the fact that theatres are closed.

 

This was a gamble for them as to what to expect.  They could have delayed the movie but rather decided to release it for home entertainment for a rental price of $19.99.

 

Three weeks later, “Trolls World Tour” has earned nearly $100 million in rentals, according to the report.

 

With nearly 5 million rentals, the digital release has in three weeks generated more revenue for Universal than the original “Trolls” did during its five-month theatrical run.

