Tropicana Apologizes For Orange Juice Ad Suggesting Mimosas Are The Answer For Stressed Parents

Wait, it's not?

By Kool Eats

Tropicana is publicly apologizing for a recent ad campaign hinting that parents coping with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic keep recipes for mimosas on hand to relax.

 

The ad invited parents who are “juggling it all” to #TakeAMimoment for themselves with a mimosa that includes Tropicana’s orange juice.

“Parents, you’re juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself – wherever and whenever – with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter” read the caption, which accompanied a GIF that depicted oranges, champagne, and Tropicana orange juice stashed away in a closet, tool drawer, and bathroom cabinet.

 

This week, Tropicana took to social media to apologize for the campaign, which was deemed offensive by multiple Twitter users, including a sobriety group.

 

