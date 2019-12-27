Trump Fans Not Happy That Canada Cut President Trump’s Cameo From “Home Alone 2”

Members of the Trump family voiced their concerns about the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Thursday for editing out Trump from “Home Alone 2.”

In the seven-second scene, Trump tells Kevin McCallister, that the lobby of the Plaza Hotel, which he owned at the time, is “down the hall and to the left.”

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out a link to a right-wing website that called out the Canadians for the edit, saying it was “pathetic,”

and “Fox & Friends” suggested it was “censorship” carried out in furtherance of “Trump derangement syndrome.”

If anyone is looking for the Home Alone 2 cameo from @realDonaldTrump that was edited out by @CBC, here it is in all its glory. 😱🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/pzaEpxS7ws — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) December 26, 2019

A spokes person said:

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, ‘Home Alone 2’ was edited for time,” Thompson said in a statement. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.” The seven-second cameo was a small snippet of the eight minutes that were trimmed out of the film, the CBC said.