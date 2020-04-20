Listen Live

Try Creative Cafe – Paint Your Own Pottery at Home

Pottery-to-go painting for the whole family

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Parents

This past weekend we picked up our order from Creative Cafe Paint Your Own Pottery & Art Studio in Barrie and the kids loved it!

Creative Cafe has a huge selection of pottery to choose from.

Each order comes with:

  • Paint

  • Brushes

  • Return your painted masterpiece and Creative Cafe will kiln fire it at the studio so it’s ready to put on display at home

It’s a perfect idea for anybody celebrating an April or May Birthday at home.

This is just the kind of gift Mom would love too! Made, decorated and painted with love.

You can support local at some of these other great businesses right now too!

 

