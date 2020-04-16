Turn your house into a zoo with Google augmented reality

If you’ve been binge-watching nature documentaries or enjoy videos of animals visiting other animals like this adorable video of Penguins touring the empty Chicago Zoo, chances are you will really enjoy Google’s augmented reality.

Pictures provided courtesy of Google Canada

Google AR is incredibly easy to access and you don’t even have to download anything to use it. All you have to do is google search a certain animal on your phone and click the “view in 3D” panel. Then you can use your phone to interact with a life-size virtual version of the animal! Here is the full list of animals you can view in Google AR:

Alligator

Angler fish

Ball python

Brown bear

Cat

Cheetah

Deer

Dog Bulldog Pomeranian Labrador Retriever Pug Rottweiler

Duck

Eagle

Emperor penguin

Giant panda

Goat

Hedgehog

Horse

Leopard

Lion

Macaw

Octopus

Racoon

Shark

Shetland pony

Snake

Tiger

Turtle

Wolf

Easter Bunny

Along with viewing the virtual animal in real-time, you can also learn facts about it and even snap a selfie with your favorites. Try out this cool (and free!) feature right now.