TurtleFest- It’s a hatchling homecoming!
10am-1pm
Come to Scales Nature Park on August 23 (10-5) or August 24 (10-1) to help release hatchling turtles with the Saving Turtles at Risk Today (START) Project and celebrate the nature centre’s 10th season!
It’s turtley awesome!
– hatchling turtle releases to nearby wetland (set time, email to inquire)
– games for kids, face painting and more
– live music, cash BBQ and bake sale
FREE ADMISSION WITH DONATION TO TURTLE CONSERVATION