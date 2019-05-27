Twenty One Pilots Forced To Cancel Their Second Toronto Show Ahead Of The MBA Finals!

The duo sold out their first concert scheduled for Tuesday night at the Scotialbank arena and decided to add a second show for Wednesday! However due to the Raptors making the finals for the first time ever, the second show was kiboshed for pre-game set up!

Live Nation issues a statement that reads;

“Due to the requirements needed by the league for the technical load-in and set up for the NBA Finals, the Twenty One Pilots concert on Wednesday, May 29 has been cancelled.”

Those who had tickets for the concert on Wednesday night will be automatically refunded. For those wanting tickets for Tuesday night’s show-there will be a password issued. It’s unclear how many tickets are available however.

Twenty-one Pilots also spoke about the cancelled show on twitter!