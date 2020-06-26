‘Twister’ Reboot Is in the Forecast at Universal

Looks like “Twister” is getting a reboot! Joseph Kosinski, director of the upcoming “Top Gun: Marverick,” is said to be in talks to direct the new project!

The original film from 1996, starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as a storm-chasing couple on the verge of divorce. Joining them in tracking down tornadoes were Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jami Gertz, and Cary Elwes.

“Twister” was a huge success and grossed over $494 million at the global box office. It also earned two Academy Award nominations for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

While Steven Spielberg executive produced the original, it is unclear if he’ll be involved with the update. No word on casting for this new project has been announced.