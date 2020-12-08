Twitter Released The Most Shared Events Of 2020!

The death of Chadwick Boseman shocked the world, as he had managed to keep his colon cancer a secret, but when word spread that he had died- the “Black Panther” star became received the most ‘likes’ on Twitter than anyone else ever.

Boseman was also the most shared Tweeted worldwide for 2020 after his death in late August.

Donald Trump was the person most Tweeted about worldwide in 2020, followed by Joe Biden.

BTS dominated Twitter as the most tweeted musicians for the fourth year in a row. Kanye West became the second most tweeted musician due to his mental health concerns.

Former President of the United States Barack Obama’s Tribute Tweet to Kobe Bryant following his death became the second among likes and retweets.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

George Floyd, the black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police, sparked outrages, and the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter becoming the second most popular after the hashtag #COVID19.

Other Twitter Posts that received top “likes” this year!