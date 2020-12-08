Listen Live

Twitter Released The Most Shared Events Of 2020!

Included, Chadwick Boseman, Trump, and K-Pop Group BTS!

By Dirt/Divas

The death of Chadwick Boseman shocked the world, as he had managed to keep his colon cancer a secret, but when word spread that he had died- the “Black Panther” star became received the most ‘likes’ on Twitter than anyone else ever.

 

Boseman was also the most shared Tweeted worldwide for 2020 after his death in late August.

 

Donald Trump was the person most Tweeted about worldwide in 2020, followed by Joe Biden.

 

BTS dominated Twitter as the most tweeted musicians for the fourth year in a row. Kanye West became the second most tweeted musician due to his mental health concerns.

 

Former President of the United States Barack Obama’s Tribute Tweet to Kobe Bryant following his death became the second among likes and retweets.

 

George Floyd, the black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police, sparked outrages, and the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter becoming the second most popular after the hashtag #COVID19.

 

Other Twitter Posts that received top “likes” this year!

 

 

 

 

