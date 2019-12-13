Twitter Releases Its List Of Most Mentioned Canadian Accounts!

With no surprise perhaps, Shawn Mendes is the most mentioned male musician followed by Justin Bieber, Drake, Sebastian Javier and The Weeknd.

The most mentioned female artist goes to Alessia Cara followed by Avril Lavigne, Celine Dion, Carly Rae Jepsen and Grimes.

Ryan Reynolds is the most mentioned male actor followed by Seth Rogen, Stephen Amell, Finn Wolfhard and Mena Massoud.

Sandra is number one spot this year for most mentioned female actor on Twitter…/The “Killing Eve” star is followed by Ellen Page, Stana Katic, Nina Dobrev and Mitchell.

When it comes to TV shows we were all talking about, they included “Game of Thrones”, “Saturday Night Live”, “Stranger Things”, “The Simpsons” and “Schitt’s Creek”.

On the big screen, the list included: “The Avengers: Endgame”, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, “Captain Marvel”, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Joker”.