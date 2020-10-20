Two Eddie Van Halen Guitars To Be Auctioned At Rock Memorabilia Sale In December
Hope you have deep pockets!
Two famous guitars that belonged to the late Eddie Van Halen will be auctioned during a rock memorabilia sale scheduled for December 4-5 at the Julien’s Auctions location in Beverly Hills, California.
The instruments, which both are valued at between $40,000 and $80,000, will be part of the 2020 edition of the auction house’s annual “Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘n’ Roll” sale.
Among the many other items going up for bid at the auction is a Fender Stratocaster guitar played and smashed by Nirvana‘s Kurt Cobain, a crystal-adorned white glove that belonged to Michael Jackson, a black macramé Zodiac-signs belt worn by Elvis Presley, and a Viewers’ Choice Award that Aerosmith won at the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards.