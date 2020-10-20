Two Eddie Van Halen Guitars To Be Auctioned At Rock Memorabilia Sale In December

Two famous guitars that belonged to the late Eddie Van Halen will be auctioned during a rock memorabilia sale scheduled for December 4-5 at the Julien’s Auctions location in Beverly Hills, California.

The instruments, which both are valued at between $40,000 and $80,000, will be part of the 2020 edition of the auction house’s annual “Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘n’ Roll” sale.

Among the many other items going up for bid at the auction is a Fender Stratocaster guitar played and smashed by Nirvana‘s Kurt Cobain, a crystal-adorned white glove that belonged to Michael Jackson, a black macramé Zodiac-signs belt worn by Elvis Presley, and a Viewers’ Choice Award that Aerosmith won at the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards.