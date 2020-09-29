Two More Celebrity Babies Have Arrived!

Congratulations to both Meghan McCain and Amanda Seyfried, both have recently welcomed babies

View Co-Host Meghan McCain Gives Birth to a baby girl!

The news of Meghan’s pregnancy came in March just as the pandemic hit. Meghan has been very vocal about her struggles with pregnancy, telling fans that she had suffered a miscarriage prior to this pregnancy.

The View announced on Monday via Instagram,

“We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech!” Mom and baby girl, Liberty are doing well!

Amanda Seyfried a mom, again!

Momma Mia! It’s a Boy!

The birth announcement was shared by Amanda to her social media pages of charities INARA and War Child USA. Using their happy news to bring awareness to an important issue, Amanda and her actor husband Thomas Sadoski wrote:

“Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally (affected) by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives.

“With the birth of our son, the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.” The couple are board members at INARA, which provides access to life-saving and life-altering medical assistance to children impacted by war.