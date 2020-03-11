Two Of The USA’s Biggest Music Festivals Have Been Postponed

Looks like some big named performers will have a couple of weekends off soon as California’s Coachella and its Country counterpart music festival Stagecoach, have been officially postponed as state officials take measures to contain the Coronavirus.

The festivals were scheduled to take place over two weekends in April but have been pushed back until October.

A statement from the promoter reads in part:

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns.” “While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously.

“Coachella will now take place on Oct. 9, 10 and 11 and Oct. 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on Oct. 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for the April dates will be honoured for the rescheduled October dates… Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall.”