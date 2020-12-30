TWO-THIRDS OF PEOPLE HAVE HAD AT LEAST ONE “GREAT IDEA” DURING THE PANDEMIC

According to a new survey, more than two-thirds of people say they’ve had at least one great idea during the pandemic, and the average person has had four “light bulb” realizations about their lives.

And more than half of people who’ve had a great idea have already started working on making it happen.

Some of those things that people are doing include, “starting a new business, writing a novel, or growing an at-home produce garden.”

The survey also found the top five excuses people use to abandon their good ideas. They are:

Not sure where to begin

Too lazy

Not enough money

Too busy with other things

And feeling overwhelmed