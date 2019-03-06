Uber Is Out With Their 50 Most Unique Lost Items List!

Uber has been tracking its passengers and their forgetfulness for some time and the things left behind are unbelievable. Just so you know, Uber riders are most forgetful on Saturday and Sunday’s late at night.

Saturday is the day you are most likely to lose your phone, and Sunday is the day you are most likely to lost your cake! The most forgetful days are in January, and in October; mainly around New Years and Halloween with costumes, masks, and props being left behind!



Among the items left behind by passengers:

An 8-week-old Chihuahua

6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven

A black and white tuxedo for a small dog

Full set of 18k gold teeth

Salmon head

A propane tank

A mannequin

Ed Sheehan tank top

Breast pump with breast milk

A Bird

A full fish tank with fish in the water

The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items:

Phone Camera Wallet Keys Purse / Backpack Clothing Glasses Headphones Vape / E-cig ID / License

If you leave these items in the back of your Uber, you can get them back. The best way to retrieve your stuff, according to UBER is to call your driver! BUT, what if you leave your phone?

No problem, you can login to your account on a computer, according to the release.

How to get your stuff back from Uber!