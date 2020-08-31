UK Couple Searching For Naked Movers!

A nudist couple in the UK is willing to pay big bucks to see your nickels to help them move homes.

A unique Job posting has popped up online, seeking a mover comfortable with doing the job in the buff! The naked mover will be paid 2,000 pounds for the move in September…

The website, Shift, has launched a public appeal for a ‘naked mover’, to help the naturist couple find a home moving professional willing to carry out their work in the nude.

You can apply via the link provided… Qualifications include moving stuff naked! No drawers needed!