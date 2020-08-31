Listen Live

UK Couple Searching For Naked Movers!

Heavy lifting required!

By Humor

A nudist couple in the UK is willing to pay big bucks to see your nickels to help them move homes.

 

A unique Job posting has popped up online, seeking a mover comfortable with doing the job in the buff!  The naked mover will be paid 2,000 pounds for the move in September…

 

The website, Shift, has launched a public appeal for a ‘naked mover’, to help the naturist couple find a home moving professional willing to carry out their work in the nude.

 

You can apply via the link provided… Qualifications include moving stuff naked!  No drawers needed! 

 

Related posts

Introducing ‘Cards Against Masculinity’

German Circus Survives Pandemic By Selling Lion And Tiger Poop!

WATCH: Walk Off The Earth Perform Hockey Theme Song