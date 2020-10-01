UNCORKED EVENTS -WINE, CHARCUTERIE, & PAINT!

6pm-9pm

Join us for a creative evening of wine, charcuterie & PAINT! This 3 hour evening will be hosted by Lori Ewert, a professional painter of 35 years. Her style and techniques are like no other. Enjoy wine pairings, get in touch with your creative side, and enjoy a well deserved evening out with friends and family.

$75 includes your painting and instruction, your choice of 3 wine tastings, charcuterie board & a $20 Winescape gift card and a whole lot of FUN! There are only 12 spots available so reserve your spot online now.

You can check out Lori’s work on Facebook at Paint Nights by Lori.