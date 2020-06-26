Under Armour Reveals Face Masks That Can Be Worn While Training!

Wearing a face covering is our new norm, and many companies have begun to make their own. Under Armour is out with a sport mask and it has a special design.

The mask includes a moldable nose bridge to help secure it in place, to help mitigate airflow to the eyes and help prevent glasses from fogging. There is also a cooling feature to allow your skin to breath.

The face masks cost $30, according to the official website. Under Armour revealed that the covers come in four sizes ranging from small to extra larger. As you can imagine, they are already sold out, however Under Armour hopes to have new stock by mid-August!

More