Listen Live

Underwear with Pockets Have Arrived

Changing the underwear game, one pocket at a time

By Darryl on the Drive

Three College students from the Netherlands came up with the idea of making boxers with pockets in 2015.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Baby Dots #pockiesunderwear

A post shared by Pockies (@pockiesunderwear) on

They call them, “Pockies.” The first ever boxer shorts with pockets.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What’s in it for you? Video: @videobrouwers Performance: @reytranquilord MuHa: @robtenhoove

A post shared by Pockies (@pockiesunderwear) on

Underwear like this is said to be no different than pajamas that you may see people wearing in public.

The creators of “Pockies” have branded them as loungewear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Life #pockiesunderwear

A post shared by Pockies (@pockiesunderwear) on

Ever been to Wal Mart after 9pm? You’ll see shoppers wearing all styles of pajamas, maybe “Pockies” now too!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

demolition crew #pockiesunderwear #stacks #fboywhiteline

A post shared by Pockies (@pockiesunderwear) on

 

Related posts

Aunt Jemima Introduces ‘Pancake On the Go’ Cups

New Trailer for Mr. Rogers’ “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

WATCH: The New Trailer for ‘Top Gun Maverick’