Underwear with Pockets Have Arrived
Changing the underwear game, one pocket at a time
Three College students from the Netherlands came up with the idea of making boxers with pockets in 2015.
View this post on Instagram
They call them, “Pockies.” The first ever boxer shorts with pockets.
View this post on Instagram
What’s in it for you? Video: @videobrouwers Performance: @reytranquilord MuHa: @robtenhoove
Underwear like this is said to be no different than pajamas that you may see people wearing in public.
The creators of “Pockies” have branded them as loungewear.
View this post on Instagram
Ever been to Wal Mart after 9pm? You’ll see shoppers wearing all styles of pajamas, maybe “Pockies” now too!
View this post on Instagram