Underwear with Pockets Have Arrived

Three College students from the Netherlands came up with the idea of making boxers with pockets in 2015.

They call them, “Pockies.” The first ever boxer shorts with pockets.

Underwear like this is said to be no different than pajamas that you may see people wearing in public.

The creators of “Pockies” have branded them as loungewear.

Ever been to Wal Mart after 9pm? You’ll see shoppers wearing all styles of pajamas, maybe “Pockies” now too!