United Unveils New ‘Star Wars’ Themed Commercial Airplane

Passengers are one step closer to traveling to a galaxy far, far away.

According to the New York Times, United Airlines has partnered with Disney to promote the upcoming film “Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker” by decking out one of their planes in everything Star Wars…

The new movie isn’t out in theatres until December 20th but fans can fly the pretend Millennium Falcon starting this month!

The exterior of the Boeing 737-800 has been repainted with imagery from the space saga, including the film’s logo, X-wing fighters and a lightsaber on the tail.

The cabin’s interior will be outfitted with a “Star Wars” plaque, while seat headrests will show allegiance to both The Resistance and the First Order.

Once on board passengers will travel like a Jedi by receiving “Star Wars” themed amenity kits featuring ear plugs, eye mask, socks, a toothbrush and skincare products with the film’s insignia.

Plus while you board, the movie’s iconic theme music will play throughout the cabin… So get ready to geek out!

And United even cut a special five-minute in-flight safety video that includes appearances by fan-favourite “Star Wars” characters like C-3PO, R2D and BB-8.