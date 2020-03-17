Universal Will Make Current Theatrical Movies Available For Home Viewing As Of Friday!

If you were looking forward to seeing “Trolls World Tour,” but were disappointed to learn that all theatres have been closed due to COVID-19- there is some good news today!

In an extraordinary step, the studio said it would make its movies available in home on the same day as their global theatrical releases, beginning with DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls World Tour,” opening April 10 in the U.S.

Movies currently running in theatres will be made available starting this Friday, including Elisabeth Moss horror film “The Invisible Man,” the satirical thriller “The Hunt” and Focus Features’ period comedy-drama “Emma.”

The movies will be available on a wide variety of on-demand services including Google Play, Amazon Prime and Universal’s streaming partners. You will be able to rent a movie for 48-hours for $19,99!

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the shutdown of theatres and forced studios to reconsider their strategy for distributing movies.

The decision is a radical departure from the longtime industry practice of waiting 90 days between a movie’s release in theatres and when it is available for home viewing.