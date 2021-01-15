Listen Live

UPDATE: Dustin Diamond Confirmed To Be Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Thoughts and Prayers

By Dirt/Divas

After Dustin was hospitalized over the weekend, his publicists are now confirming that he is battling cancer.

 

A short statement was released on Facebook that reads: 

“At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.”

 

Diamond is said to be undergoing Chemo and remains in a Florida hospital.  Diamond, who played Screech Powers in the original Saved by the Bell series, lost his mother to breast cancer.

