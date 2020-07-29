UPlift Black’s New Amazing Endeavour!
For BIPOCS in our community, to support our community!
Y’all know how much I love supporting our BIPOC community in Simcoe County, and once I saw this on Instagram I HAD to talk about it:
Big things coming…✊🏾 #upliftblacktv #blackstoriesmatter @upliftblackorg
If you’re not sure what’s going on, this is Shelly Skinner. We’ve talked about her amazing acts she’s done throughout our community for BIPOC’s and BIPOC Youth.
I recently had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Courtney from UPlift Black about the upcoming TV show and what they’re doing for our community.
The answer? A lot.
Take a listen to our chat below:
If you’re a non-BIPOC or a BIPOC who wants to help and make a difference in our area you can check out all of the amazing organizations we mentioned below:
Uplift Black
Their website is: upliftblackorg.com
Shak’s World
Sad about the video quality BUT head over to the Barrie Music Live Facebook Page to support our fundraiser this week. Anyone with any musical talent is welcome to share with us and raise money for 2 great causes. We will be splitting the proceeds with @cmhasimcoecounty in support of their Youth Mental Health Programs. . . #community #music #live #mentalhealth #youth #artists #unity
Shak’s World’s website: www.shaksworld.com
Making Change Across Simcoe County
We’re forever grateful for your generous donations in support of our ongoing work. ✊🏾 • ⠀ We are raising awareness and educating and exposing people to the Black community, Black culture, and issues around anti-Black racism.👀👂🏾 • ⠀ We are building community inclusion and togetherness through activities, allyship, participation and discussion.⠀🤲🏾✌🏽✊🏿 • We couldn’t do what we do without YOU along with the support of a dedicated group of directors @michele_newton_ @activistshelly and @discountgraniteplus (Stephanie Gourlie) and our truly phenomenal volunteers 🙌🏽🖤 ⠀ #btr2gthr⠀ #makingchangesc⠀ #blmmovement
Making Change’s Website: www.makingchangesc.com
If you’re not sure where to start or what to do, just visit all of these amazing websites! There’s a whole bunch of opportunity to make a difference in our community and it’s as easy as just clicking on one of these links.
Let’s support these incredible organizations and I cannot wait to see the Uplift Black Tv series!