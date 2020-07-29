UPlift Black’s New Amazing Endeavour!

Y’all know how much I love supporting our BIPOC community in Simcoe County, and once I saw this on Instagram I HAD to talk about it:

View this post on Instagram Big things coming…✊🏾 #upliftblacktv #blackstoriesmatter @upliftblackorg A post shared by Activist Shelly (She/Her) (@activistshelly) on Jul 22, 2020 at 11:17am PDT

If you’re not sure what’s going on, this is Shelly Skinner. We’ve talked about her amazing acts she’s done throughout our community for BIPOC’s and BIPOC Youth.

I recently had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Courtney from UPlift Black about the upcoming TV show and what they’re doing for our community.

The answer? A lot.

Take a listen to our chat below:

If you’re a non-BIPOC or a BIPOC who wants to help and make a difference in our area you can check out all of the amazing organizations we mentioned below:

Uplift Black

Their website is: upliftblackorg.com

Shak’s World

Shak’s World’s website: www.shaksworld.com

Making Change Across Simcoe County

Making Change’s Website: www.makingchangesc.com

If you’re not sure where to start or what to do, just visit all of these amazing websites! There’s a whole bunch of opportunity to make a difference in our community and it’s as easy as just clicking on one of these links.

Let’s support these incredible organizations and I cannot wait to see the Uplift Black Tv series!