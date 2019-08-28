Urban Birds Now Have High Cholesterol Levels

Those black crows are getting bigger and may also have high cholesterol.

A research team at Hamilton College in New York examined 140 California crows and found that the more urban the bird, the higher its cholesterol.

Next, the team fed McDonald’s cheeseburgers to crows in upstate New York and found their cholesterol was higher than winged counterparts close by that had to fend for themselves.

Researchers say that they have not determined if the high cholesterol does anything to the bird’s health.

