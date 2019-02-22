Urban Outfitters Is Now Selling A 5-Pack Of Mystery VHS Tapes!

Urban Outfitters is known for carrying trendy hipster fashion, offering a wide selection of clothes, and taking thifty things and making them way too expensive.

The brand is super smart, capitalizing on trends and giving them to buyers in an accessible and attractive package. The latest addition to their “we probably just bought this at Goodwill” section is a five-pack of used VHS tapes… for $40. Being retro comes at a price!

Urban Outfitter is offering you 5 mystery VHS tapes from the 80’s!

It appears to be a rip off now, but remember when a brand new VHS tape costs between $30 and $40? Good Times!