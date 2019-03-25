“Us” Is Number One At The Box Office!

The film-maker that brought us “Get out,” has done it again! The follow up movie “Us” was number one at the box-office over the weekend bringing in $70.3 million in sales. The movie had a $20 million budget so its already doing really well and its only been out for one week!

Jordan Peele’s latest horror movie broke some records also. It was the largest debut for an original horror film and one of the highest openings for a live-action original film since “Avatar” was released 10 years ago. If you thought “Get Out” was a scar your pants off movie, wait until you see this one…

“Us” stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as vacationing parents whose family is faced with eerie doppelgangers of themselves.